Comparing TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -5.13, meaning that its share price is 613% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Micron Technology and TranSwitch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 5 28 1 2.83 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Micron Technology presently has a consensus price target of $107.42, suggesting a potential upside of 30.62%. Given Micron Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 13.60% 9.81% 7.23% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Micron Technology and TranSwitch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $21.44 billion 4.30 $2.69 billion $2.55 32.25 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Summary

Micron Technology beats TranSwitch on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

