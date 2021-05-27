Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $256,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.