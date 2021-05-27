Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.79

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 2142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of $783.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

