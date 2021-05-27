Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,132,793 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $858.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

