Contrasting Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang N/A N/A N/A LightInTheBox 3.34% 31.48% 9.98%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Coupang and LightInTheBox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Coupang’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coupang and LightInTheBox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 6.05 -$474.89 million N/A N/A LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.81 $13.32 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Summary

LightInTheBox beats Coupang on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also provides supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as technology research and development, mobile application software development, and information technology support services. The company offers its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

