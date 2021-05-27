Contrasting DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) & Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and Aspen Pharmacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO 2.59% 3.44% 1.97% Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DENSO and Aspen Pharmacare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $46.57 billion 1.14 $1.18 billion $0.76 44.33 Aspen Pharmacare $2.49 billion 2.19 $300.36 million $0.82 14.59

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Pharmacare. Aspen Pharmacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENSO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DENSO and Aspen Pharmacare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 1 1 1 3.00 Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DENSO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DENSO has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DENSO beats Aspen Pharmacare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves. The company also provides hybrid and electric car drive systems, power supply and related products, and starting system parts, such as alternators and starters; electric power steering motors, control brake motors, and electric control units (ECUs); windshield wiper systems, power window motors, engine control motors, and blower fans; motor generators and lithium-ion battery packs; cockpit products, such as humanÂ-machine interface control units, meters, head-up displays, air-conditioning panels, and driver status monitors; and connected products and services, including telematics control units, electronic toll collection 2.0 on-board devices, and road-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-vehicle communication devices. In addition, it offers electronic systems, services, and platforms; vision sensors, millimeter-wave radar sensors, sonar sensors, driving-support ECUs, and sensors and ECUs for airbags; electronics products, including powertrain and body ECUs; retrofitted products, such as acceleration control devices; and microelectronic devices comprising power cards, semiconductor sensors, and application specific integrated circuit. Further, the company provides automated modules, vertical articulated and collaborative robots, IoT data servers, barcode and 2D handy terminals, and QR and RFID payment and recognition solutions. Additionally, it offers consulting and cloud services for horticultural facilities, as well as after-sale services; and in-vehicle refrigeration units. DENSO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in Kariya, Japan.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It is also involved in the contract and supply of chemical and biochemical active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form pharmaceuticals for third parties. The company offers products in the form of oral solid dose, injectables, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biologicals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

