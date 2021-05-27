Contrasting Skillz (SKLZ) & The Competition

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Skillz to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Skillz and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 6 0 2.67 Skillz Competitors 611 2936 4449 87 2.50

Skillz currently has a consensus target price of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 47.95%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25% Skillz Competitors -25.84% -1,860.75% -9.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillz and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million -$145.51 million -41.32 Skillz Competitors $1.12 billion -$59.20 million 27.74

Skillz’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Skillz peers beat Skillz on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

