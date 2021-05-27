Contrasting Sotera Health (SHC) and Its Competitors

Sotera Health (NYSE: SHC) is one of 27 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sotera Health to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotera Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $818.16 million -$38.62 million 63.58 Sotera Health Competitors $1.94 billion $96.17 million 40.87

Sotera Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sotera Health. Sotera Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sotera Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 10 0 3.00 Sotera Health Competitors 92 387 516 15 2.45

Sotera Health currently has a consensus price target of $32.15, suggesting a potential upside of 33.07%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Sotera Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health Competitors -39.15% 16.05% -9.95%

Summary

Sotera Health beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

