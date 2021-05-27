Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Copa worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Copa by 19.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.65. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

