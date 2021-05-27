Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. 9,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,067. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 27.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

