CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report sales of $160.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.21 million and the highest is $163.41 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $150.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $648.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $653.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $695.78 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $706.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

COR traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.26. 206,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,540. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,657 shares of company stock worth $5,435,696. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $100,427,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after buying an additional 341,679 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $37,086,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $34,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

