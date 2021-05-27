Cowen Begins Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.06.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -190.19 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $3,804,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 751,972 shares of company stock valued at $55,467,272 in the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.