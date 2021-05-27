Cowen Begins Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.06.
NET stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -190.19 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
