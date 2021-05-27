Cowen Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,378. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.88 and its 200-day moving average is $197.83. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.52 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,433 shares of company stock valued at $62,051,331. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

