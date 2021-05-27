Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Crawford United alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS CRAWA opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.42. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford United (CRAWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.