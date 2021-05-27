Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Trading Down 0.3%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

About Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others.

