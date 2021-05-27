Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $171.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $174.00.

BAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.56.

NYSE:BAP opened at $129.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.92. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $169,137,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,214,000 after buying an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $75,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,568,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

