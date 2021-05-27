Credit Suisse Group Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $50.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.26. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,616.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.