Credit Suisse Group Raises The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $29.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.