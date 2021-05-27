Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $6.49. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 248,860 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $329.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 17.9% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

