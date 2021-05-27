Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated at Longbow Research

Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.40.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Crown has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.80. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.