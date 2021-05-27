Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $125.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80. Crown has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Crown by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

