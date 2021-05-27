Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.17. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 29,835 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$12.39 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.39 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.