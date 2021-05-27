CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) VP Sells $377,838.74 in Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $377,838.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CryoLife stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.21. 294,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.56. CryoLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Research analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

