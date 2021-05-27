Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $42,679.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 82.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 147.6% against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $2,686.29 and approximately $42,679.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00085235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.99 or 0.00982000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.29 or 0.09652134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00092818 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

