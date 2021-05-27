CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Tops $0.0009

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 27th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $277,745.52 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.00292883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00042651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 304,284,484 coins and its circulating supply is 298,191,123 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

