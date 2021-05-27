CSFB Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$131.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$136.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.08.

TSE:BMO traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$125.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,044. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.28. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$67.57 and a 1-year high of C$127.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.54.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.4899994 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

