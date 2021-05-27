CT Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.79. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.90 and a twelve month high of C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

