CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

EVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.90 ($61.06).

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €56.04 ($65.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.74 and its 200 day moving average is €52.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.09. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 1-year high of €59.20 ($69.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

