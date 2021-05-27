CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Trading Up 3.3%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 4,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on CubicFarm Systems from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

