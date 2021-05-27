Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,832.00

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cubiex Power has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $178,135.21 and approximately $9,832.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00059940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00349250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00182680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035709 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.25 or 0.00810164 BTC.

Cubiex Power Profile

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

Buying and Selling Cubiex Power

