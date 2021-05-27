Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of CPIX opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Analysts predict that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 77,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

