Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $115,104,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $16,972,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

