CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Hits One Day Volume of $23.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 71.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 76.2% against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $639,189.64 and approximately $23.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.00503370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

