CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $675.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVI. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:CVI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 758,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.