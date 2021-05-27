CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 521,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 63,412 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 244,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

