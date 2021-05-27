CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 2.1%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s share price fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.87. 654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 670,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

