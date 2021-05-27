CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.82.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 4,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 48,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

