CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS stock opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 419,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

