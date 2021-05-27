CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $96.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

