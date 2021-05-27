D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after buying an additional 262,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

