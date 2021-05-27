D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

