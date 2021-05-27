D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 217.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

