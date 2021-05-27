Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSEEY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Daiwa Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

