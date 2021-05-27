Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.98

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 2440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

