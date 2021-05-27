Danske Downgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Hold

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.