DAOBet Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $497,768.02 and $424.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,797.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $762.69 or 0.01965812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.48 or 0.00472907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00047925 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001617 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004431 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

