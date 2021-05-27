DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given New $15.25 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $18.25 to $15.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis lifted their price target on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.04.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $267.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.30. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.