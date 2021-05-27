Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 17,176 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $464,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,454.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Datto by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

