DAV Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.35 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $2.35 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00070992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.00487253 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,649.72 or 1.00317904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00037068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00090492 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010993 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

