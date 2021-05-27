DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.17

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.17 and last traded at $91.85, with a volume of 68780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBSDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $2.1452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $8.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.